Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GDP officers pass maritime exams

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2024

Gibraltar Defence Police Marine Section Coxswains are celebrating after achieving a number of maritime qualifications this week.

During a ceremony held at the GDP Marine Section on Monday, Commander of British Forces Commodore Tom Guy handed out certificates to the 12 officers.

The coxswains’ qualifications included Royal Yacht Association (RYA) Certificate of Competence for Advanced Powerboat and Coastal Yacht Master Theory as well as National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) Tactical Coxswain courses with two officers also achieving Advanced Powerboat Instructor & NPCC Tactical Coxswain Instructor qualifications.

A Gibraltar Defence Police spokesperson said: “The officers have been training for the last 12 months and are now qualified in tactical decision making, small craft and swimmer intervention, positional craft dominance, enforced stops, boarding, delivery with rigid ladders as well as help response and pursuit and beach delivery.”

Throughout their training, officers were regularly assessed locally to ensure they met the demands of both shore side and practical examinations by Royal Yachting Association examiners.

The spokesperson added: “GDP Coxswains are now adhering to the highest UK standards for seagoing personnel both as seafarers and as Police Officers, achieving a 100 per cent pass rate during this process. Instructors are now RYA members who are also commercially endorsed.”

GDP Chief of Police, Rob Allen said: “This is a significant personal and professional achievement for the officers, which has taken a great deal of effort to achieve. “The force is mandated to meet all applicable UK standards and the qualifications that these officers now hold places them at a level only attained by a few hundred officers in the entire UK Police Service. The role they carry out in Gibraltar is a vital one and I am immensely proud of what they have achieved for themselves and for the Gibraltar Defence Police.”

Most Read

Local News

RBSI manager ‘picked victims’ and used cash till as ‘personal money box’, court hears

Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Local News

Court of Appeal asked to clarify drug importation law

Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Albares seeks cross-party ‘unity and consensus’ on Spain’s treaty aims

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

Promotions for three members of the RGP

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
British Forces Gibraltar hold International Women’s Day event

6th March 2024

Local News
RGP Officer voted ‘Inspirational Female’

6th March 2024

Local News
Solving Crimes with Science

6th March 2024

Local News
Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit attends Egmont Group meetings in Malta

6th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024