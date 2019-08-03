GDP officers to the rescue

Two Gibraltar Defence Police officers came to the rescue of a local spear fisher who came into difficulty near the South Mole earlier this week.

On Tuesday July 30, Sergeant David Brakes and Police Constable Daniel Hemmi were on routine maritime patrol in the area of South Mole.

Having completed the patrol they then carried out an external check of the South Mole. It was during this check that they noticed an orange buoy which they recognised as that used by spear fishers and divers.

Due to the rough sea state, they were surprised to see the buoy and started to investigate. At this point they saw the head and snorkel of a spear fisher who indicated that he was in difficulty.

Brakes and Hemmi manoeuvred their vessel into a position where they were able to bring the individual on-board.

The man told them that he was extremely tired and had been struggling against the current. He stated that he had been doing spear fishing for some 20 years and had never experienced anything like it.

Brakes and Hemmi provided reassurance and transported the individual to his point of entry at Rosia Bay.

After ensuring that he was well enough to travel home they left him at Rosia and resumed patrol duties.