GDP recruits receive Warrant Cards

Five Gibraltar Defence Police recruits were presented with their Warrant Cards by Chief of Police Robert Allen.

In welcoming the recruits to the GDP, the Chief of Police congratulated them on completing the challenging course and encouraged them to continue to learn and develop in order that they remain able to deliver the standards of policing expected in Gibraltar.

The recruits completed a rigorous eight-week initial training course with the Ministry of Defence Police at their Training Centre in Essex.

On returning to Gibraltar, they undertook further training on local legislation before being sworn in as police officers in Gibraltar.

The five recruits, PCs Jayron Mauro, Julian Avellano, Joshua Lombard, Seleen Celecia and Chloe Prescott, will now engage in further specialist training before assuming shift duties with their colleagues.