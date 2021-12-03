GDRF launches campaign on International Day of Disabled Persons

The Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation has launched a campaign calling for the UN Convention for the Rights of the Disabled to be incorporated into Gibraltar law.

The GDRF will be highlighting the issue over the coming months and will gather signatures for a petition it will send to all elected representatives.

The federation is confident the public will support the initiative, which seeks to “bring justice” to people with disabilities in Gibraltar.

“Equality should not be a policy,” the federation said in a statement.

“It should not be an option to be funded, or not, depending on whether there is excess capital in the public coffers.”

“Equality should be one of the foundations on which society can develop, and build a future based on modern democratic values.”

“Equality should be enshrined in law, and enforced by our competent authorities, because there is no excuse to create opportunities for some but not for others in a rich, 21st century society like Gibraltar.”

“In order for this to happen the GDRF demands on behalf of the disabled community, as well as their many family members, friends and allies, that the Government of Gibraltar incorporates the content of the Convention on the rights of the disabled into domestic law, and takes the necessary steps to ensure that the legislative measures required by the Convention are adopted and enforced.”