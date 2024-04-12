Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Apr, 2024

Brexit

'General political lines' agreed on airport, mobility and goods in high-level Brussels treaty meeting

By Brian Reyes
12th April 2024

The UK, Gibraltar, Spain and the European Commission have agreed “general political lines” on the airport, goods and mobility following a high-level meeting in Brussels to review progress toward a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar.

The unprecedented meeting brought together UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, as well as European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

There had been wide anticipation of a breakthrough in the talks and at first blush, Friday’s announcement looked like something of a damp squib amid so much expectation.

But speaking after the meeting, Spain’s Mr Albares made clear that negotiators were one step closer to concluding the treaty.

"Today is not just another day, not just another day of negotiations,” he told reporters outside the Commission’s Berlaymont building Brussels, where the three-hour meeting took place.

“Today has been a very important day, where significant progress has been made and where we all agree, once again, to continue working in the coming weeks to conclude the agreement.”

To cement that message, the four sides released a joint communique after the meeting, also an unprecedented step.

It was accompanied by a photograph of all four men.

“This was the first meeting in this format,” the joint statement said.

“Discussions took place in a constructive atmosphere, with significant progress achieved.”

“General political lines have been agreed, including on airport, goods and mobility.”

“Negotiations will continue over the coming weeks to conclude the UK-EU Agreement.”

“The participants agreed that this was a productive day.”

“The meeting reaffirmed their shared commitment to concluding an UK-EU Agreement to secure the future prosperity of the whole region.”

“This Agreement will bring confidence, legal certainty and stability to the lives and livelihoods of the people of the whole region, without prejudice to the parties’ legal positions.”

MORE FOLLOWS

