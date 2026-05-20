Generous Hearts charity walk raises funds for local schoolchildren

More than 130 people took part in Generous Hearts Charity’s first Fun Walk/Run on Sunday, raising funds to support children in local schools across Gibraltar which organisers said was “an outstanding success that exceeded all expectations.”

Participants gathered at Campion Park before taking on a route through the north of Gibraltar, including Chatham, Winston Churchill Avenue, the runway, Kingsway Tunnel, Eastern Beach and Devil’s Tower Road.

The morning included music from 9am and a Zumba warm-up led by Skyanne and Louanne before the event started at 10am.

Organisers said the route was chosen to offer participants a different experience from many organised runs held via the south of Gibraltar.

“The event was not without its charm, however. In true Gibraltarian fashion, participants experienced a uniquely local moment when the runway barrier came down mid-route, bringing a group of runners and walkers to a brief but cheerful standstill as not one, not two, but three aircraft landed before they could continue on their way. Far from dampening spirits, the unexpected pause was met with laughter and good humour, and will no doubt go down as one of the most memorable moments of the day. Only in Gibraltar,” said organisers.

The top finishers were Maurice Turnock, who placed first in 23.36, followed by Tamara Taiklauri in 23.55 and Ivan Ford in 24.33.

A special mention was also given to Ivan’s son, Noah Ford, who was the first child to cross the finish line.

Generous Hearts, which was founded by Daphne McGrail Trico, had the event organised by Kelly McGrail Trico and Monica Piri, with administrative support from Elsie Almeida.

Music was provided by Alan Arnold, while marshal Roseanne Mesilio cycled along the route to support participants.

The charity thanked Sprint Sports for reducing the cost of the event T-shirts, as well as Bassadone Motors and Trusted Novas for donations, and Euroship for donating water and fruit.

Kelly McGrail Trico said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the turnout and the support from our community today. This event was born from a very personal place — as teachers and volunteers, we see every day the quiet struggles that some children carry. Today, Gibraltar showed up for those children in the most incredible way, and we could not be more proud or more grateful.”

“All proceeds raised from the event will go directly towards supporting children in local schools across Gibraltar with essentials that schools are unable to provide — including books, art supplies, digital devices, meal support, shoes, school bags and other everyday necessities. The charity works closely with schools and care agencies across Gibraltar to identify children most in need of support.”

The charity said it hoped the event was to be the first of many, with plans already underway to build on the success of this year.

Members of the public or schools wishing to find out more about Generous Hearts, refer a child in need, or learn about future events are encouraged to get in touch directly.