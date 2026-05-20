Miss Gibraltar 2026 launches design competitions for Miss World

No1 Models Gibraltar, on behalf of Gibraltar Cultural Services, has launched the Miss Gibraltar 2026 Top Model Competition and National Costume Competition.

The competitions invite local creatives, designers, artists and fashion enthusiasts to submit designs that could be showcased at Miss World 2026 by the reigning Miss Gibraltar.

The Top Model Competition calls for high-fashion runway designs to be worn during the Miss World Top Model event.

The winning designer will also compete internationally for the Miss World Best Designer Award.

The National Costume Competition invites designers to create a costume reflecting Gibraltar’s history, culture, heritage and identity for presentation on the Miss World stage.

The winning costume will also compete for the Miss World National Costume Award.

The competitions are open to Gibraltarians and Gibraltar residents, with entrants allowed to submit up to two designs per competition.

Designs may be hand drawn, created on card or produced digitally, and must include front and back views and estimated production costs.

Entries for the National Costume Competition must also include a short written description explaining the inspiration behind the design.

Once selected, the winning designers will work towards producing the final outfits for Miss Gibraltar 2026.

The competitions open this week and the closing date for entries is June 1, 2026.

Entries and completed forms should be submitted to no1modelsgibraltar@hotmail.com.

Kelvin Hewitt, National Director of Miss Gibraltar and Director of No1 Models Gibraltar, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for local talent to showcase their creativity on one of the world’s biggest international platforms. We are excited to see designs that reflect both innovation and the unique identity of Gibraltar. Miss World provides incredible international exposure, and we encourage all aspiring designers and creatives to take part.”