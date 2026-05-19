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Tue 19th May, 2026

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Features

Med Steps 5 Challenge draws 600 participants and raises £25k for Cancer Relief Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2026

The Med Steps 5 Challenge drew 600 participants on Saturday, May 9, for a community fundraising event in aid of Cancer Relief Gibraltar, raising over £25,000 [and counting] in the process.

Participants completed the challenge in high spirits, with organisers highlighting the support shown by the community throughout the day.

The event was supported by sponsors Chestertons, Sovereign, Livescore and Image Graphics.

Organisers thanked AquaGib for providing water bowsers during the event, and EuroShip for donating fruit for participants.

They said many local companies and businesses had contributed donations and assistance in support of the challenge and its participants.

Prison Service staff, Cancer Relief Centre staff and volunteers were also thanked for their work in ensuring the event ran smoothly.

Following this year’s event, organisers said preparations were already under way for the Med Steps Challenge 2027, with the date to be announced.

They said Hassans International, Turicum Private Bank and Victory Gate Developments would join as new sponsors next year, alongside continued support from existing sponsors.

“The Med Steps Challenge continues to grow each year, reflecting Gibraltar’s strong community spirit and ongoing commitment to supporting those affected by cancer,” said the organisers.

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