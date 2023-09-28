Gergő Konéta wins National Day poster competition and charities receive £9,000 from Gibraltar Fair proceeds

An awards presentation for the National Day poster competition was recently held at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery with Gergő Konéta from Westside Comprehensive School scooping the winning prize.

The competition was launched in June with the aim of finding an innovative design which could be used by Gibraltar Cultural Services to promote its National Day Programme of Events.

Organised in collaboration with the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group the competition attracted a total of 64 entries from local students.

The caretaker Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, presented the awards.

Attaining a highly commended was Amal Al Labed - Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School; Jay Coombes – Westside Comprehensive School; Julian Corbacho – Bayside Comprehensive School; Julian Olivero – Westside Comprehensive School; Luke D’Cunha - Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School and Stella Bosano - Westside Comprehensive School.

In addition, Dr Cortes and member of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, Forty Azzopardi, presented cheques amounting to the value of £9,000 to local charities and volunteer groups that participated in National Day celebrations. These funds were collected during the Gibraltar Fair.

‘His Majesty’s Government is indebted to those charities, as indeed we are to those non-charitable organisations and volunteer groups, because it is thanks to their efforts and their support that Gibraltar is able to enjoy a varied programme of entertainment during our annual festivities,” said Dr Cortes.

“The staff at Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the SDGG, worked very hard to co-ordinate the many events that took place, but the charities, organisations and individuals who contributed to the outstanding success of this year’s Gibraltar Fair, National Celebrations, and its ancillary events need to be thanked and acknowledged.”

Cheques were presented to Gibraltar National Dance Organisation; Gibraltar Women’s Health Group; International Lions Club of Gibraltar; MarocAtlas Gibraltar 4x4 Club; Nazareth House Soup Kitchen and the Psychological Support Group.