Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
26th August 2020

Germany has issued a travel warning for Gibraltar due to rising coronavirus infections, the foreign ministry in Berlin said on Wednesday.

The ministry urged German nationals to avoid “unnecessary tourist trips” to the Rock “due to the high number of infections.”

Although the number of cases in Gibraltar remains relatively low, numbers are increasing and, when extrapolated to establish cases per 100,000, can trigger restrictions as in this case.

Germany also issued a similar warning about Andorra.

The foreign ministry said it was also warning against unnecessary tourist trips to the French overseas territories of Saint Martin and Guadeloupe as well as the Dutch overseas territories of Aruba and Saint Maarten.

