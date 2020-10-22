Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Oct, 2020

Germany requires UK visitors to quarantine or take coronavirus test

STOCK IMAGE. Pic: Pixabay

By Press Association
22nd October 2020

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Germany has extended coronavirus restrictions on arrivals from the whole of the UK after it was classified as a “high risk area”.

The German embassy in London said visitors will be required to enter a 14-day quarantine unless they can provide a negative Covid-19 test that is no older than 48 hours, or get a test done upon arrival.

Those who are tested on arrival must self-isolate until they receive their result.

The new rules will come into force on Saturday.

Currently, restrictions cover parts of the UK, such as Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and northern England.

The embassy said the UK “has been strongly affected by Covid-19”.

The UK has a seven-day rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people of 202, while Germany’s is 61.

Germany is one of the few popular tourist destinations that UK travellers can visit without needing to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

The UK Government will publish its weekly update of exempt locations at 5pm on Thursday.

