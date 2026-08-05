GFA highlight work being done by Elite Youth Player Development programme

With this summer seeing a migration of home-grown young talent abroad, with the likes of De Barr, Pozo, Jessop, Mauro, El Hmidi and Bartolo among those now playing outside Gibraltar, the Gibraltar FA has highlighted what it describes as its "strong relations" with EFL clubs through its Elite Youth Player Development (EYPD) programme.

The association this week said the EYPD "continues to provide young Gibraltarian players with valuable opportunities to experience professional football environments, while strengthening long-term relationships with clubs that support the development of local talent."

This summer has already seen Owen Fortunato and Victor Huart enjoy successful academy trials in England, while the association also welcomed Chesterfield FC to Gibraltar for their pre-season training camp.

"During the club's visit, Owen and Victor once again trained alongside Chesterfield's academy squad, allowing them to continue building on the relationships established during their time in England. They were also joined by fellow EYPD player Theo Montovio, who was invited to train with the academy group and experience the demands of a professional football environment."

The Gibraltar FA said the visit formed part of its wider commitment to creating meaningful development opportunities for its young players.

"These experiences extend beyond individual trials, helping to establish long-term partnerships with professional clubs that can continue to create pathways for future generations of Gibraltarian footballers."

The programme has also seen youngsters Al Greene and Stefan Ferro travel to England for a trial with Oxford United FC.

"During their visit, both players trained within Oxford United's academy setup, testing themselves in a highly competitive environment while gaining first-hand experience of the standards, professionalism and expectations required at academy level.

"Experiences such as these are a key part of the EYPD, offering players the chance to develop both on and off the pitch through exposure to elite football environments."

The Gibraltar FA also thanked both clubs for their continued support.

"The Gibraltar FA would like to thank everyone at both Chesterfield FC and Oxford United FC for their continued support, hospitality and professionalism. We would also like to express our sincere thanks to the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) for accommodating Chesterfield FC during their pre-season training camp in Gibraltar and for their continued support throughout the visit.

"By building strong relationships with professional clubs and creating opportunities for talented young players, the Elite Youth Player Development Programme continues to strengthen Gibraltar's player pathway and provide the next generation with the platform to pursue their football ambitions."

The increasing number of young Gibraltarian players moving to clubs in the UK and elsewhere in Europe is expected to have a significant long-term impact on the national team, with a larger pool of players gaining experience in professional football environments. Their continued development abroad is also likely to increase competition for places within the national squad as they return with a broader range of experience and exposure to higher levels of the game.