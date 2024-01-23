Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Local News

GFAMS celebrates its first anniversary

By Chronicle Staff
23rd January 2024

Gibraltarians for a Multilingual Society (GFAMS) held its first general meeting and this month marks its first year anniversary.

“Ever since then, it has been very busy addressing the very worrying problem of language loss in our community,” said a statement from the society.

“In this time, it has managed to raise the profile of Gibraltar’s multilingual identity and emphasise the importance of preserving it.”

It stated that it has achieved this by engaging with different players both from within Gibraltarian society as well as from outside. Including politicians, academics, educationalists, authors, local media, representatives from the heritage and cultural establishments and the public.

“GFAMS has had much support from all sectors and encountered a widespread genuine desire to preserve and promote our intangible heritage, our unique identity and the many life skills and benefits afforded to many generations of Llanitos by virtue of our multilingualism,’ said the statement.

“Consequently, membership has grown at a very fast pace, and continues to do so as its message spreads.”

GFAMS added it is delighted to see how, within different circles, small steps are being taken to counter the monolinguistic culture that seems to permeate all aspects of modern life in Gibraltar, and “which is threatening our multicultural way of life.”

At the same time, GFAMS also stressed that there is still a very long road ahead to assure a multilingual future for coming generations of Gibraltarians.

GFAMS will be holding its AGM on Wednesday, January 24 at 6pm in the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall.

This year the association is hosting Professor Laura Wright from the University of Cambridge. Who the describe as a historical sociolinguist who has published widely on historical codeswitching, on the development of standard English and on London English.

Professor Wright will deliver a short talk on Gibraltar's linguistic heritage. This event is free and open to the public.

