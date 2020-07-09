GFIA announce new Executive Committee

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) recently announced its new Executive Committee with Jay Gomez at the helm as incoming Chairman.

The Association held its Annual General Meeting virtually and the meeting began with an address by the Minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola who commented on the hard work and achievements of the Association this year and welcomed the inclusive nature of the committee.

Outgoing Chairman, James Lasry then continued by covering the year in review, highlighting the positives and negatives of the year 2019/20.

A summary of the Treasurer’s report and a presentation of audited financial statements was then presented, following this was the different sub-committees (Technical and Training) who presented a summary of the year.

Mr Lasry presented the Marketing report on behalf of Yan Delgado and the Marketing Committee.

“On behalf of the Executive Committee and our members, I would like to take this opportunity to thank James Lasry for his time as Chairman,” said incoming Chairman Jay Gomez (Jnr).

“During his tenure GFIA has gone from strength to strength, and his leadership in the build-up to Brexit and during the Covid-19 pandemic has been unmeasurable.”

“I’m delighted that James will continue to be as involved as ever with GFIA as Deputy Chairman and his role on the EIF Director Committee.”

The GFIA said the Executive Committee is committed to representing the interests of stakeholders in the Gibraltar funds and investment industry.

Further committee members include Faith Howe (Treasurer), Moe Cohen (Treasury Support), Patricia Linares (Secretary), Jonathan Garcia (Head of Technical), Allan Sene (Head of Training), and Joanne Rodriguez and Stephen Holland-Morgan (Co-Head of Marketing).

GFIA said it continue its close coordination with the Gibraltar Government and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, as well as provide its members with a full program of marketing, technical and training related events in what “promises to be a busy year for the industry.”