GFIA appoints Louis Chincotta to Executive Committee

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) has appointed finance professional Louis Chincotta to its Executive Committee, bringing his expertise in banking, financial services and funds to support Gibraltar’s growth as a global financial hub.

In a statement, the GFIA described Mr Chincotta as a dedicated finance professional who will bring a fresh perspective to the committee.

Mr Chincotta joined PwC Gibraltar in September 2023 after completing his ACCA qualifications and is a key member of both the banking team and the financial services and funds team.

“His work has connected him with clients and contractors across various industries and jurisdictions, allowing him to develop a deep understanding of the accounting treatment of complex financial instruments,” said the statement.

“Through this exposure, Louis has gained valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by both local and international financial markets.”

“Louis is eager to contribute to the committee’s efforts in strengthening Gibraltar’s financial sector and ensuring it remains competitive in an ever-changing global market.”

“His unique blend of technical expertise and international exposure will help shape GFIA’s initiatives and further its mission of promoting excellence in Gibraltar’s funds and investment industry.”