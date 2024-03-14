Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GFIU director provides specialist training to the Isle of Man

By Chronicle Staff
14th March 2024

The Director of the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU), Edgar Lopez, was recently invited by the Isle of Man Government to deliver awareness on proliferation financing, a complex subject concerning the illicit funding of weapons of mass destruction and the relevant United Nations sanctions framework.

Mr Lopez, who recently obtained a Master's degree in International Affairs and Cybersecurity from King’s College London, focused his research on the use of the cyber domain by threat actors to fund illicit nuclear weapons and missile programs.

“His research findings have proven invaluable in advancing understanding in this area,” said a statement from the Government.

“Mr Lopez conducted three training sessions to over 350 professionals in the Isle of Man, from both the government and the private sector. This effort builds upon recent sessions he conducted in Guernsey and London, further contributing to knowledge dissemination and capacity building in combating proliferation financing,” it added.

