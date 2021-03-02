Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

GFIU highlights increased cybercrime threat as Covid shifts business online

Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Brian Reyes
2nd March 2021

The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit [GFIU] is ramping up its response to a global increase in cybercrime against the backdrop of the Covid-19 public health pandemic. The Chronicle reported earlier this week how eight businesses in Gibraltar had lost over £500,000 through so-called ‘email compromise fraud’, in which emails are cloned to dupe unsuspecting recipients...

