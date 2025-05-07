GFRS adds first electric vehicles to fleet

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service has added its first two electric vehicles to its fleet, supporting the Government’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmentally friendly practices across the public sector.

The two Citroen e-Berlingo fully electric vehicles will serve as part of the service’s frontline support assets.

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said: “These new electric vehicles represent and demonstrate the GFRS’ contribution to Gibraltar Government’s green agenda. It is a pivotal moment and a clear indication of the evolution of our fire service.”

“As an organisation, we are dedicated to protecting our community and the environment, and by integrating electric vehicles into our fleet, we are setting standards for public safety and taking a meaningful step towards sustainability.”

The Minister for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Leslie Bruzon, welcomed the move.

Mr Bruzon said: “As Minister, I welcome the GFRS’ move to electric vehicles, reflecting our commitment to sustainability. This step not only modernises their fleet but also supports Gibraltar’s wider environmental goals, setting a strong example for greener public service operations.”