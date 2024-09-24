GFRS begins industrial action
The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service are taking selective industrial action, after 100% of its Unite members voted in favour of the action with “longstanding departmental issues being left unresolved”. Unite said that the government walked away from negotiations for a collective agreement, which would have tackled outstanding issues involving firefighters’ terms, conditions, and resources....
