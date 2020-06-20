GFRS responds to minor fire at Europort

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service extinguished a minor rug fire in the balcony of a Europort office yesterday.

The incident was reported to the GFRS yesterday at 2.51pm and, within minutes, eight firefighters and two pumps were deployed to the scene.

The fire was found on the balcony of the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority office in Europort.

As staff had gone home for the day, the firefighters forced the door open to extinguish the fire.

The GFRS told the Chronicle the cause of the fire is unknown.