Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GFRS visit Governor’s Meadow post fire to reassure children

By Chronicle Staff
27th April 2021

Last Monday saw members of GFRS Blue Watch and Fire Safety attend Governor’s Meadow lower primary school. This visit was arranged by the GFRS in order to reassure and help educate children and staff alike to allay any fears that may have been lingering as a result of the recent fire at the school.

The GFRS personnel in attendance were welcomed at the school gates by Acting Head Teacher Ivan Latin with pupils and staff alike gathered in the playground to greet them. Present on behalf of the GFRS were 4 members of Blue Watch and a member of the Fire Safety Team.

The initial emphasis was to reassure children and staff alike, that they were in no way at fault for the circumstances that led to the fire. This was done so in a relaxed manner with a touch of humour in order to break the ice.

The children were given a fire safety talk with a focus on how to react to a fire and what they can do to help prevent fires. Their participation was incredibly enthusiastic with all of them showing an eagerness to interact with the fire crew. Following the short fire safety talk, members of Blue Watch took over, giving the pupils the opportunity to see some of the equipment on the fire appliance. This included the hose reels and the surprisingly popular “BATfan”.

Finally, there was a chance for the children to ask some questions before some photographs were taken. Hopefully the visit helped the children and staff of Governor’s Meadow feel more at ease in light of the recent fire. A Basic Fire Safety course is being planned for the staff for the near future. It is always good when different facets of the community get together for a common cause and the GFRS find this type of interaction with the wider community particularly rewarding.

“I commend the officers on this outreach initiative and the reassurance they have offered by educating the children at Governor’s Meadow School after the recent fire,” said the minister with responsibility for GFRS, Samantha Sacramento.

Most Read

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Local athletes set for gruelling ‘5 in 5’ endurance challenge

Tue 27th Apr, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Local athletes set for gruelling ‘5 in 5’ endurance challenge

27th April 2021

Local News
Local artists’ Rock inspired piece to feature in Derwent pencils exhibition

26th April 2021

Local News
Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

25th April 2021

Local News
Man charged with cocaine offences

23rd April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021