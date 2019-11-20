Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Local News

GFSB Business Innovation Award sponsored by Gibtelecom

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2019

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses has announced the opening of applications for next years GFSB Business Innovation Award sponsored by Gibtelecom.

The online application form can be found on the awards page of its website gfsb.gi and needs to be submitted before Friday March 20, 2020.

“Over the last few years, we have been extremely happy with the number of participants and the high standard of Innovation. We are also very happy that Gibtelecom has decided to again sponsor this award and give the winner an amazing prize of £2,000 worth of IT and communications equipment,” said Stuart Byrne from the GFSB.

