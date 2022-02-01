Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GFSB calls for rapid Covid tests to be procured locally

Photo by Pixabay.

By Chronicle Staff
1st February 2022

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses has called on the Chief Minister and the Director of Public Health to procure Lateral Flow Tests locally and the allow for the sale of rapid tests over the counter.

Currently the sale of Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) has been restricted to pharmacies and private clinics, and the tests must be carried out in a supervised fashion.

The tests are imported into Gibraltar from Spain and UK, and the GFSB said there should be a tender process and these tests should be supplied locally.

The Federation said it notes the points made by the Director of Public Health earlier in January, as to the reasons why widespread use of LFTs has not been adopted in Gibraltar.

“However, our members inform us that DIY LFTs are being used widely in Gibraltar imported from Spain and the UK,” the GFSB said.

“These tests could and should instead be supplied in Gibraltar by Gibraltar businesses.”

“The GFSB believe that this would not change or undermine the ability of Public Health to undertake their role as they are currently doing (given that DIY LFTs are already widespread in Gibraltar), but it would improve the ability of businesses and workers to better protect themselves from the consequences of the pandemic.”

The GFSB has written to the Director General of the GHA asking for clarification of the procurement process by the GHA for the acquisition of LFTs.

“A recent press statement by the Minister for Health indicated that these are being procured from a Spanish pharmacy based in La Linea via a local agent ordinarily engaged in the concrete supply business,” the GFSB said.

“Our members that are appropriately licensed by the Gibraltar Medical Registration Board, and the Business Licensing Authority, and experienced in the supply of products approved by the UK’s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, were not given the opportunity to participate in this procurement process.”

The GFSB has asked the GHA to confirm what process it put in place to procure LFTs and has requested that the procurement process be expanded so that its members have the opportunity to participate in it.

The GFSB added it encourages a tender process and this should be done as soon as possible.

Most Read

Local News

Man in early 80s dies from Covid-19, Govt says

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiating teams set for ‘hybrid’ fifth round of talks

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Local News

Defendants say case against them ‘could not stand up in court’

Wed 26th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

AKIN closes down after almost two decades of charitable aid

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Green hearts appeal launches for EV Foundation

1st February 2022

Local News
Over 4,200 Covid cases detected in January, but hospitalisations remain low

1st February 2022

Local News
TG says LFT deal should have been handled transparently

1st February 2022

Local News
GSD Executive Elections to be held soon

1st February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022