GFSB to host Town Hall meeting on equitable parental leave allowance

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) plans to host a Town Hall meeting to explore options for making parental leave allowances more equitable.

The meeting, which is open to GFSB members and non-members, will take place on Thursday, July 4, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm at GFSB House.

“The Town Hall aims to gather valuable feedback from businesses of all sizes regarding proposed changes to parental leave allowances,” said a statement from the GFSB.

“By understanding the different impacts these changes might have on both small and large businesses, the GFSB hopes to help shape policies that are balanced and considerate of all stakeholders.”

The objectives of the Town Hall include gathering feedback, assessing how changes might affect businesses differently based on their size and sector, and providing a platform for business owners and stakeholders to express their concerns, suggestions, and support for the proposed changes.

The GFSB said that feedback is crucial in shaping policies that are fair and beneficial for both parents and businesses.

The Town Hall format gives people the opportunity to share perspectives and experiences related to parental leave, discuss potential challenges and benefits of the proposed changes, and influence the early stages of policy development.

Following the meeting, the GFSB will compile the feedback received and meet with the Minister of Equality, Christian Santos, to present insights and recommendations from attendees. The contributions will play a key role in informing this discussion, said the statement.

Director of GFSB Michaela Rees emphasized the significance of this discussion for the entire community.

"Parental leave is an issue that affects all of Gibraltar,” she said.

“It is vital that we include a true cross-section of Gibraltar's views when providing feedback to the government.”

“By bringing together diverse perspectives, we can help shape policies that are fair and beneficial for both parents and businesses.”

“Together, we can work towards policies that support parents while considering the needs and capacities of businesses in Gibraltar.”

Further information seen online: gfsb.gi/events/