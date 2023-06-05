GFSB urges faster transition to circular economy

The Gibraltar Federation for Small Businesses on Monday said World Environment Day serves as a reminder to “accelerate the transition towards a circular economy”.

It announced that it will be working with Professor Daniella Tilbury to offer support to its members on this.

Owen Smith, GFSB Chairman, said: “GFSB members are already actively engaged in sustainability matters and are already taking actions in favour of the environment.”

“The next step is to escalate the ambition as well as connect our efforts across the Rock in ways that make sense for small businesses.”

The focus of working together with Prof Tilbury “is in making the changes to business thinking, operations, procurement and management in support of the planet”, the GFSB said.

For her part, Prof Tilbury said: “We will offer opportunities to consider the business opportunities that a circular economy can bring and consider how sustainability can add value to the business proposition itself.”

“Small businesses also have an important role in communication and awareness raising of choices faced by consumers.”

“We will be considering the evidence base for what works best in Gibraltar’s context.”

This year marks the event’s 50th anniversary of WED and the day is identified by the United Nations to inspire governments and businesses, and not just individuals, to take on a deeper responsibility towards the planet.