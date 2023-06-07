GFSC set to raise funds for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar with its annual FreeTheKnee campaign

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) are holding its annual Free the Knee corporate tournament on Saturday, July 8 with all proceeds going to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

This year it will be a padel tournament and the GFSC has collaborated with the Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association which will be held from 9am in the MUGA Padel Courts (Victoria Stadium).

“We’re organising a big event, not only hosting the tournament itself but preparing a fun day for all the family, with food, drink, music and much more,” said a statement from the GFSC.

“A corporate summer staple, thanks to the generosity of the local community an upwards of £35,000 has been raised over the years.”

Registration is now open with an entry fee of £50 per team and each team must have two players from the same organisation. There is also the option of adding on an additional player for an extra fee of £25. Mixed teams are welcome and no previous experience is needed.

Email staff.committee@fsc.gi with the organisation name, player names and their corporate contact emails and a primary contact including phone number by Friday June 23.

“Join the GFSC and Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association for an action-packed day all for a very worthy cause,” the statement added.