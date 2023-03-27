Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GGCA members would back Unite in industrial action over public sector pay

Photo by Pixabay.

By Priya Gulraj
27th March 2023

Over 500 GGCA members within the civil service clerical workforce have voted in favour of supporting Unite the Union’s decision to ballot on the growing cost of living crisis and pay negotiations with the Gibraltar Government.

Unite the Union balloted its members to seek a mandate for industrial action if pay negotiations with the government were not fruitful.

Unite’s ballot closed last Friday and the Chronicle understands the union will announce the results on Tuesday.

Separately, the GGCA sought the views of its members and asked them: “If the cost of living discussions are not positive and Unite goes into industrial/strike action, would you agree to support the Unite action?”

The online ballot held by GGCA last week resulted in 558 members voting in favour of supporting Unite, and eight voting against.

GGCA President Wendy Cumming told the Chronicle the results of the ballot had been shared with the Gibraltar Government and with Unite the Union.

On Thursday morning Ms Cumming will be meeting with the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, to discuss the outcome of the ballot.

The GGCA vote comes after Unite’s public sector members were balloted against the backdrop of pay negotiations with the Gibraltar Government.

Unite said it was seeking a mandate for industrial action should negotiations not prosper.

When launching its ballot Unite told its members that its Public Sector Branch Committee had been engaged with the Gibraltar Government since January 2022 to highlight concerns about the impact of rising inflation, the cost of living crisis and the “subsequent erosion” of public sector pay and conditions.

This was echoed by Ms Cumming on Monday.

“We are not at all surprised by the number of people voting in favour of supporting Unite because this is something that cuts across the entire public sector membership,” she said.

“Don’t forget, we are going into our fourth year of no cost of living pay rise and the rate of inflation has been very high.”

The GGCA in the past has expressed its concerns over the lack of a pay rise, especially for those in the lowest pay grades.

“Our members have been expressing concern about this throughout, but especially from the second year moving forward,” Ms Cumming said.

“We are getting representations especially from the entry-grade civil servants, namely the AAs and AOs.”

“If they are an AA or an AO and they have a mortgage and a child, they are really struggling.”

The GGCA has a membership of some 1,700 public sector workers, but only some 1,300 eligible members were able to vote in this ballot.

“Although we haven’t had the biggest turnout for this ballot, even on the biggest, biggest issues we only have around 500 members voting,” Ms Cumming said.

“For our standards this is a big turnout.”

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrians cleared for runway crossing as tunnel set to open in days

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Features

Contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar 2023

Thu 23rd Mar, 2023

Local News

Former RGP Commissioner Ian McGrail arrested

Thu 23rd Mar, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

GCC to consider Tik Tok ban on Gibraltar Government phones after UK move

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Tipping to retire after two decades leading Gibraltar Finance

27th March 2023

Local News
All-female team from Digital Skills Academy wins place in CyberCenturion final

27th March 2023

Local News
Pedestrians cleared for runway crossing as tunnel set to open in days

27th March 2023

Local News
GCC to consider Tik Tok ban on Gibraltar Government phones after UK move

27th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023