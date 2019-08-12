Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GHA and St John collaborate on training

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2019

Public Health and the GHA are working with St Johns Ambulance to assist in the restructure and retraining the charity requires following the decision to suspend the service.

This follows the decision taken by St Johns Ambulance Gibraltar Council to temporarily suspend duties amid concerns over its standards of leadership and training.

A joint statement by St Johns Ambulance Gibraltar and the GHA read: “Following the decision by St Johns Ambulance Gibraltar Council to temporarily suspend duties, Public Health and the GHA are collaborating with St Johns Ambulance Gibraltar to assist in the restructure and retraining required to ensure compliance with St Johns International protocols.”

“This collaboration includes resuscitation training and blue light driving training.”

“St Johns Ambulance Gibraltar and the GHA value and appreciate our longstanding working relationship and we look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration to ensure that the people of Gibraltar receive the highest quality care.”

