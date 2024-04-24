GHA announce annual skin cancer screening day

The GHA Dermatology Department will be re-instating its annual skin cancer screening day at the Primary Care Centre on Sunday, May 12.

“This initiative provides a unique opportunity for the public to have any notable skin lesions checked out by the Dermatology Team and the visiting Consultant Dermatologist from the UK,” said a statement from the GHA.

If you are concerned about a new or undiagnosed pigmented changing growth please call the Primary Care Centre 200 52441 between 1pm & 2pm to make an appointment with the Skin Cancer Screening Clinic.

Signs that could indicate possible skin cancer include:

• Irregular edges

• Rapid growth

• Bleeding

• Varied pigmentation

• Oozing

• Size over 5mm

The initiative is to look for skin cancer and not for examination of chronic skin conditions.

The GHA are asking that people do not call for an appointment if they have a long standing skin condition.

“The importance of protecting yourself from sun exposure cannot be over-emphasised,” said the statement.

The GHA will be offering 400 appointments on May 12 on a first come first served basis.

“If you call and appointments are no longer available, the GHA strongly encourages you to book an appointment with a GP to assess any changes to your skin,” the statement added.

Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter said: “In a hot sunny climate like Gibraltar, it is important to keep checking yourself for any changes to your skin.”

“If you have any moles, or patches of skin that are new or have changed in appearance, it is extremely important to have these checked. Early detection of skin cancer increases your chance of survival”.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, added: “The main role of the GHA is to ensure that Gibraltar is healthy. These initiatives help to make that possible and we therefore ask that people use this opportunity sensibly.”