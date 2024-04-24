Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA announce annual skin cancer screening day

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2024

The GHA Dermatology Department will be re-instating its annual skin cancer screening day at the Primary Care Centre on Sunday, May 12.

“This initiative provides a unique opportunity for the public to have any notable skin lesions checked out by the Dermatology Team and the visiting Consultant Dermatologist from the UK,” said a statement from the GHA.

If you are concerned about a new or undiagnosed pigmented changing growth please call the Primary Care Centre 200 52441 between 1pm & 2pm to make an appointment with the Skin Cancer Screening Clinic.

Signs that could indicate possible skin cancer include:
• Irregular edges
• Rapid growth
• Bleeding
• Varied pigmentation
• Oozing
• Size over 5mm

The initiative is to look for skin cancer and not for examination of chronic skin conditions.

The GHA are asking that people do not call for an appointment if they have a long standing skin condition.

“The importance of protecting yourself from sun exposure cannot be over-emphasised,” said the statement.

The GHA will be offering 400 appointments on May 12 on a first come first served basis.

“If you call and appointments are no longer available, the GHA strongly encourages you to book an appointment with a GP to assess any changes to your skin,” the statement added.

Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter said: “In a hot sunny climate like Gibraltar, it is important to keep checking yourself for any changes to your skin.”

“If you have any moles, or patches of skin that are new or have changed in appearance, it is extremely important to have these checked. Early detection of skin cancer increases your chance of survival”.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, added: “The main role of the GHA is to ensure that Gibraltar is healthy. These initiatives help to make that possible and we therefore ask that people use this opportunity sensibly.”

Most Read

Local News

Care Agency to pay record £10m in personal injury claim

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

European Parliament opposes EC decision to remove Gib from ‘high risk’ list

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

ATC radar set to be removed from Upper Rock after 40 years’ service

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Police resume Parkes search in Trafalgar Cemetery

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Govt unaware of any change to Red ID interim measures, but urges caution if travelling afar

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bruzon congratulates Gibraltar women’s national cricket team

24th April 2024

Local News
Orfila holds second meeting on new rent and repair scheme

24th April 2024

Local News
Marham Bulls RFC visit Gib

24th April 2024

Local News
Corpus Christi celebrations

24th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024