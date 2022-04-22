GHA announces fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccine available for over 18s

The Gibraltar Health Authority has announced it is rolling out fourth doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to all from the age of 18 years and over.

The GHA has reminded that there are currently 4,000 doses in storage due to expire at the end of June.

A one-day walk in vaccine clinic will be available at the Primary Care Centre on Saturday April 23, from 8.15 am to 7.15pm.

The GHA said the vaccine team will work hard to ensure a smooth flow and accommodate everyone who attends the clinic and asked the public to be respectful and patient at peak times.

“I’m pleased to be in a position to be able to offer everyone over 18 years old the opportunity to have a fourth dose of the vaccine,” Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter said.

“Vaccination continues to be one of our key response measures to the on-going pandemic.”