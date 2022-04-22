Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA announces fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccine available for over 18s

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Photo by PA.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2022

The Gibraltar Health Authority has announced it is rolling out fourth doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to all from the age of 18 years and over.

The GHA has reminded that there are currently 4,000 doses in storage due to expire at the end of June.

A one-day walk in vaccine clinic will be available at the Primary Care Centre on Saturday April 23, from 8.15 am to 7.15pm.

The GHA said the vaccine team will work hard to ensure a smooth flow and accommodate everyone who attends the clinic and asked the public to be respectful and patient at peak times.

“I’m pleased to be in a position to be able to offer everyone over 18 years old the opportunity to have a fourth dose of the vaccine,” Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter said.

“Vaccination continues to be one of our key response measures to the on-going pandemic.”

Most Read

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Catalan Bay residents raise concerns over Eastside marina

Fri 22nd Apr, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar hosts calls by UK and US submarines

Sat 16th Apr, 2022

Local News

Plans filed to refurbish Old Married Quarters

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Brexit

Commission confirms treaty talks continue

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ferry to Morocco resumes after two year pandemic pause, uniting families

22nd April 2022

Local News
DPC analyses environmental impact of Eastside project

22nd April 2022

Local News
Long Covid clinic under review as GHA plans to scale back

22nd April 2022

Local News
Covid drive through to close on Sunday, with self-testing advised

22nd April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022