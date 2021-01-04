GHA appeals to public as Covid cases continue to climb

The Gibraltar Health Authority said it is facing “unprecedented” pressure due to Covid-19 and urged the community to aid its efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

The GHA is grappling with increased Covid cases, hospital admissions from Covid patients and a steep rise of positive cases in the Elderly Residential Services.

On Monday the number of active Covid-19 cases in Elderly Residential Services increased by 18, totalling to 43. Overall 107 new cases were detected with another 57 recovering.

Positive cases in the Covid-19 Ward also rose to 23 and there are now six Covid patients in the CCU.

To cope with this pressure, the GHA has reminded the public only to attend Accident and Emergency or call an ambulance for life-threatening emergencies.

“The pressure on the GHA to cope with the number of Covid-19 positive patients in our

community is unprecedented and is stretching the capacity of the Accident and Emergency

department and the Gibraltar Ambulance Service to critical levels,” the Gibraltar Government said.

“Please, help the GHA be there for the patients who need it the most. You can help to save lives by accessing A&E and ringing for an ambulance appropriately.”

The public are reminded to call 190 for an ambulance as genuine life-threatening emergencies such as loss of consciousness, acute confused state and fits that are not stopping, chest pain, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding that cannot be stopped, severe allergic reactions, severe burns or scalds, stroke and a major trauma such as a road traffic accident.

“Our GHA services are under overwhelming demand at the moment and it is vitally important that we all make the best, most efficient use of them that we can,” the Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“Please, help us to get you the treatment you need and protect our resources for those that need them the most. Keep yourselves and your loved ones safe by staying at home. If you need advice or are unsure what to do, call 111 at any time of day or night.”

“Please only call 190 for an ambulance or attend A&E in a genuine life-threatening emergency.”

“It could save the life of someone you love.”

The GHA added minor injuries can be treated in the Primary Care Centre on tel: 20052441.

The number of active cases in Gibraltar now stands at 944, which includes six visitors.

Of the 93 new resident cases on Monday, 40 were close contacts of existing active cases.

In total including cross frontier workers a total of 1001 cases are active, equalling to almost 40% of all cases since the pandemic began currently being active.

There are 2,219 people in self-isolation in Gibraltar and a total of 124,811 tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

Of which, a total of 28,762 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.