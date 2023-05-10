GHA Board to hold May 16 open meeting

The GHA Board will host an open session on Tuesday May 16 at 6pm at the Charles Hunt Room in John Mackintosh Hall, part of its efforts to foster an “open and frank relationship” with the public.

As the end of the financial year for 2022/23 was 31st March, the Director General will deliver a presentation on the GHA’s achievements and challenges over the past year, a spokesman for the GHA said.

There will also be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions.

Members of the public wishing to attend will need to reserve their place by emailing GHABoard@gha.gi and forward any additional assistance or access requirements by Friday May 12.

The GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: “I am delighted to be able to once again host another GHA board public meeting.”

“This will be a great opportunity for members of the public to see what we have been able to achieve over the past twelve months but more importantly to recognise all the hard work and dedication our staff have given in looking after our community.”

“I look forward to welcoming you all to the meeting next Monday.”

The GHA Chairman, Prof Ian Cumming, said: “An integral part of the GHA’s Reset, Restart and Recover strategy is to create an open and frank relationship with members of the public.”

“This allows us to understand their concerns and helps us better prioritise certain projects.”

“Although there is yet a lot more work to do, I hope the public will be able appreciate some of the very positive things we have been able to deliver over this past year.”