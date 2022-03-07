Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

GHA calls for blood donors as Brexit contingency

Photo by Pixabay.

By Chronicle Staff
7th March 2022

The GHA is calling on members of the public to register their interest to donate blood, as part of its Brexit contingency planning to increase blood stock levels locally.

The GHA’s blood department is also currently contacting all existing blood donors to begin with apheresis.

This is a process where the blood is passed through a machine that separates platelets and then returns the remaining blood back into the donor.

The GHA said it purchased a Fresenius Apheresis machine over a year ago to enable them to provide this life-saving service in Gibraltar and has also trained a number of Senior Donor Carers to harvest platelets locally.

“It is very important that Gibraltar becomes self-sufficient when it comes to blood donations,” Director of Nursing and Ambulance Services, Sandie Gracia, said.

“I strongly encourage all of our existing and new donors to come forward and donate blood. This will help us save lives.”

“Remember, it could be your neighbour, family or friend who may need your blood. Donate blood, save a life.”

Members of the public can register as blood donors by email blooddonations@gha.gi or by calling 20072266 ext. 2252 between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday and speak to a Senior Donor Carer.

The GHA advised blood donors must be between the ages of 18 and 60, have had no tattoos, piercings or acupuncture within the last year, and have no any underlying medical health conditions.

The GHA added a full assessment will be carried out on an individual basis during the first appointment to determine the eligibility and compatibility of the donor.

