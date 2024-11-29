GHA commemorates World Aids Day 2024
The Gibraltar Health Authority will commemorate World Aids Day a World Health Organisation (WHO) initiative joining partners and communities across the globe on Sunday.
This year the commemoration will take place under the theme “Take the rights path: My health, my right!”
The GHA provides good access to testing and medical treatment both for residents and the floating population of cross-frontier workers, having systems in place to provide care and support for those who have contracted the disease,” said a statement from the GHA.
Internationally, WHO is calling on global leaders and citizens to champion the right to health “by addressing the inequalities that hinder progress in ending Aids.”
“HIV/Aids is a preventable disease that affects men and women alike,” said GHA Director General, Kevin McGee.
“The use of condoms in casual sexual relations is strongly recommended.”
“We offer a confidential testing service in our well person clinic to any person who requires a test.”
“Though injecting drug usage is not an issue in Gibraltar, on a day of international awareness such as this, it is worth noting the standard advice that hypodermic needles should not be shared by drug addicts.”