GHA commemorates World Aids Day 2024

The Gibraltar Health Authority will commemorate World Aids Day a World Health Organisation (WHO) initiative joining partners and communities across the globe on Sunday.

This year the commemoration will take place under the theme “Take the rights path: My health, my right!”

The GHA provides good access to testing and medical treatment both for residents and the floating population of cross-frontier workers, having systems in place to provide care and support for those who have contracted the disease,” said a statement from the GHA.

Internationally, WHO is calling on global leaders and citizens to champion the right to health “by addressing the inequalities that hinder progress in ending Aids.”

“HIV/Aids is a preventable disease that affects men and women alike,” said GHA Director General, Kevin McGee.

“The use of condoms in casual sexual relations is strongly recommended.”

“We offer a confidential testing service in our well person clinic to any person who requires a test.”

“Though injecting drug usage is not an issue in Gibraltar, on a day of international awareness such as this, it is worth noting the standard advice that hypodermic needles should not be shared by drug addicts.”