Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA confirms first case of monkeypox in Gibraltar

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
1st June 2022

The GHA has confirmed that a case of monkeypox has been detected in Gibraltar.

The individual is a resident of Spain who works in Gibraltar and who presented at St Bernard’s Hospital, where they were immediately isolated and assessed in line with the GHA’s monkeypox procedure.

According to the GHA, the individual’s only known close contact is also a Spanish national who works in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar’s monkeypox response preparations have been underway since the outbreak was announced by the World Health Organisation in early May.

A group of senior members of the GHA at St Bernard’s Hospital, chaired by the Director General Professor Patrick Geoghegan, met on Thursday May 26 to rehearse the process for receiving and managing cases and a further GHA Operational Group met on Friday May 27.

A Strategic Coordination Group, chaired by the Minister for Civil Contingencies, met yesterday, on Tuesday May 31, at No.6 Convent Place to review Gibraltar’s preparations to date and agree next steps in escalating its response.

This was arranged last week for planning purposes on advice of the Director of Public Health and the meeting took place yesterday afternoon prior to the confirmation of the positive case.

The GHA said it was ready to respond and manage monkeypox cases, adding procedures are in place ready to be implemented if further cases are identified.

The Director of Public Health advised that monkeypox is a rare disease that commonly causes fever - over 37.9 degrees - and swollen glands, followed by a skin rash with blisters and scabs.

The illness is usually mild and most people recover in three to four weeks.

However for a minority of people the illness is more severe so it is important that anyone with symptoms calls 111 (or 200 72266 from a phone outside Gibraltar).

People should not attend A&E if they suspect that they are experiencing symptoms of Monkeypox.

Instead they should call 111, where the GHA will be able to assess the symptoms and send a mobile team to their home if necessary.

People should look out for symptoms including fever, swollen glands and skin rashes with blisters and scabs.

The virus is transmitted from person to person by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The Director of Public Health (locum), Dr Jackie Hyland, said: “Monkeypox is a self-limiting illness and most people recover within several weeks.”

“Most cases, although unpleasant, can be managed at home with no need for hospitalisation.”

“The GHA already has plans in place for mobile teams to support individuals at home if the need arises.”

“Monkeypox is also relatively difficult to transmit, and can only spread from person to person by close contact with a symptomatic individual or their clothing or bedding.”

“At the moment, there is no requirement for the public to take extraordinary measures, except to be aware of the symptoms and to call 111 for advice if they suspect that they are experiencing these symptoms.”

“As with many other viruses, good hygiene and regular handwashing help to prevent transmission.”

Most Read

Local News

Major new project has culture at heart on Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 30th May, 2022

Local News

New project planned for Gibraltar’s ever-changing North district

Fri 27th May, 2022

Sports

Manchester 62 aims for football headgear first as club sale is finalised

Mon 30th May, 2022

Local News

GHA increases prescription prices

Wed 1st Jun, 2022

Local News

GHA confirms first case of monkeypox in Gibraltar

Wed 1st Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA increases prescription prices

1st June 2022

Local News
Gibraltar marks Pride Month

1st June 2022

Local News
ERG says Pride Month is reminder of 'hard struggle for equality and solidarity'

1st June 2022

Local News
Queen’s Baton is carried around the Rock

31st May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022