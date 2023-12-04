Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

GHA confirms four cases of Legionnaire’s disease

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2023

The GHA has four confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Gibraltar since September, with the Strategic Coordinating Group monitoring the situation.

Legionnaire’s disease is caused by a bacterium that usually grows in stagnant water and sometimes in poorly maintained water systems and, of the four cases, two are now recovered and two are currently receiving treatment.

The disease comes about when a person inhales the bacteria in aerosolised droplets and not through the drinking of contaminated water.

The GHA advised that Legionnaire’s disease is not contagious and cannot pass to another person.

The disease typically causes shortness of breath and can result in a pneumonia.

The Environmental Agency is working closely with the Director of Public Health to establish the source of the infection.

The GHA said that, at this time, there is no causal link established to any facilities, buildings or locations and there are no links established between the cases.

A Strategic Coordinating Group met on Friday afternoon and will continue to monitor the situation.

“Ensuring that water systems in homes and businesses are well maintained is really important to prevent Legionnaire’s disease,” Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said.

“You can do this simply by running your taps and showers for a few minutes every week. Any taps that haven't been run for more than seven days should be run for two minutes.

“The other potential source we are concerned about is car screen windscreen wash. We would advise using specialist car screen fluid rather than tap water as bacteria can multiply in tap water.”

“If you are concerned about your health and specifically if you have worsening shortness of breath, please can 111 to be clinically assessed.”

“The GHA will issue a further press release as soon as it has further information regarding the source of the infection.”

