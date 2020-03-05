GHA confirms no medical professionals have tested positive for covid19
The GHA has confirmed none of their medical professionals has yet tested positive for coronavirus.
The statement comes after rumours circulating on social media today, stated a local clinician had tested positive and patients had been contacted to be tested.
“No clinician, including GPs, has yet tested positive for Covid-19,” a government spokesman told the Chronicle.
“If we did have a clinician testing positive, we would contact people at risk through normal processes.”
Earlier this week a patient tested positive for coronavirus.
Since then, the GHA has worked to trace all persons who have been in contact with the patient including medical professionals.