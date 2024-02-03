Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 3rd Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA confirms scabies outbreak at Hillsides residential care facility

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd February 2024

The Gibraltar Health Authority has confirmed an outbreak of scabies in a small number of residents at Hillsides residential dementia care facility.

The GHA has said that all cases and close contacts have been identified and will be offered appropriate treatment.

An Outbreak Control Team (OCT) has also met and made recommendations to limit the spread in  accordance with current guidance.

The GHA has requested that all visitors to the facility cooperate with the staff and avoid direct skin-to-skin contact with affected residents.

“Scabies is an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite (Sarcoptes scabiei),” the GHA said.

“The microscopic scabies mite burrows into the upper layer of the skin where it lives and lays its eggs.”

“The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash. The scabies mite is usually spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies.”

“Scabies is treated by lotions or tablets given, under medical supervision, to affected people and their close contacts.”

“As the mite can survive outside the body for up to four hours, washing of clothing and bedding at the same time as taking the treatment is necessary to prevent spread or repeated infestation.”

Further information on scabies can be found on the GHA Public Health website:

https://www.gha.gi/public-health/scabies/

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian ‘Twin Springs Glamping Retreat’ owners featured on Channel 4's ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Local News

Cement mishap at Hassan Centenary Terraces showers vehicles below

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar marks Cardiac Awareness Month with an emotional Wear Red Day tribute following loss of founding member

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Former bank employee tells court her ‘world came crashing down’ on learning of alleged £2m shortfall

Thu 1st Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSLA extends opening times for Lathbury Sports Complex swimming pool

3rd February 2024

Local News
Three former RGP officers charged with intent to pervert the course of justice

2nd February 2024

Local News
Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission

2nd February 2024

Local News
Cement mishap at Hassan Centenary Terraces showers vehicles below

2nd February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024