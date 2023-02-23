GHA Director General finalises strategic plans ahead of departure
Before he steps down from the role in the coming days, the GHA’s Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, will deliver an estate strategy and strategic plan for the authority’s development for the next few years. Prof Geoghegan will be leaving his post at the GHA after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last month. The...
