GHA Director General to step back whilst undergoing treatment for cancer diagnosis

The GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, announced today that he will step back from the day-to-day running of the GHA for a period of time following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Professor Geoghegan will maintain a supervisory role whilst delegating key tasks to senior members of the GHA management team.

“Prof Geoghegan is determined to ensure that the momentum of the GHA’s Reset, Restart, Recover strategy for change continues and is excited to oversee the rollout of new initiatives in the coming weeks and months,” said a statement from the GHA.

Professor Geoghegan will also be involved in the recruitment of his successor as Director General later this year, as his original 18-month appointment to the role is due to conclude this summer.

The Director General commended the excellent and robust GHA services that led to his early diagnosis and highlights the importance of getting checked.

“As both the Director General and a patient I am proud of the excellent work of our clinicians and all staff for the services they provide,” said Prof Geoghegan.

“My diagnosis has luckily been an early one thanks to the GHA’s prostate cancer awareness program and my message to everyone is to please ensure that you attend your regular checks.”

“The professionalism, expertise and dedication of the GHA’s Urology and Cancer Services team is second-to-none and I am grateful to them.”

“Although I’ll be taking a step back from day-to-day tasks whilst I undergo treatment, I remain committed to overseeing the implementation of the Reset, Restart, Recover strategy.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all my GHA colleagues for their support. Together I am confident that we will continue to build on the progress made so far on this unprecedented programme of reforms for the GHA,” he added.