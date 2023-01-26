Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA Director General to step back whilst undergoing treatment for cancer diagnosis

Archive image by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
26th January 2023

The GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, announced today that he will step back from the day-to-day running of the GHA for a period of time following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Professor Geoghegan will maintain a supervisory role whilst delegating key tasks to senior members of the GHA management team.

“Prof Geoghegan is determined to ensure that the momentum of the GHA’s Reset, Restart, Recover strategy for change continues and is excited to oversee the rollout of new initiatives in the coming weeks and months,” said a statement from the GHA.

Professor Geoghegan will also be involved in the recruitment of his successor as Director General later this year, as his original 18-month appointment to the role is due to conclude this summer.

The Director General commended the excellent and robust GHA services that led to his early diagnosis and highlights the importance of getting checked.

“As both the Director General and a patient I am proud of the excellent work of our clinicians and all staff for the services they provide,” said Prof Geoghegan.

“My diagnosis has luckily been an early one thanks to the GHA’s prostate cancer awareness program and my message to everyone is to please ensure that you attend your regular checks.”

“The professionalism, expertise and dedication of the GHA’s Urology and Cancer Services team is second-to-none and I am grateful to them.”

“Although I’ll be taking a step back from day-to-day tasks whilst I undergo treatment, I remain committed to overseeing the implementation of the Reset, Restart, Recover strategy.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all my GHA colleagues for their support. Together I am confident that we will continue to build on the progress made so far on this unprecedented programme of reforms for the GHA,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

UK/Spain News

Man dies, another seriously injured in knife attacks on two churches in Algeciras

Wed 25th Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Brexit

Negotiators resume formal treaty talks on Thursday

Tue 24th Jan, 2023

Brexit

CM sets out stark reality of Brexit for British passport holders

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Cardiac Association launch #WearRedDay campaign

26th January 2023

Local News
Multi-agency fireworks meeting held

26th January 2023

Local News
Fire safety officer completes fire auditor course

26th January 2023

Local News
Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

26th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023