Thu 11th Mar, 2021

GHA, ERS and Care Agency to receive special Mayor's Awards

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
11th March 2021

The Gibraltar Health Authority, Elderly Residential Services, and the Care Agency will receive special Mayor's Awards, the Mayor's Parlour has announced.
The Mayor's Awards will be bestowed to local individuals and charities in acknowledgment of their extraordinary achievements.
But this year, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the GHA, ERS and Care Agency will be recognised for their services during this difficult time.
Mayor of Gibraltar John Gonçalves announced the Awards Committee has unanimously decided to confer the special Mayor’s Awards, which will be presented at a ceremony when public gatherings can be held.
The Mayor’s Awards Committee met recently to consider nominations received from members of the public.
This year, the Award has been conferred to 12 local individuals and charities.
Kenneth Asquez will receive the award for being an ambassador to Gibraltar in the football industry, Yasmine Ben Youssef for her work with vulnerable members of the Moroccan community and Stuart Byrne for his commitment to the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group.
For his selfless commitment to charitable activities, Ian Eugene Howes has been conferred the award, as will Martin Lennane for his work in helping steer the growth of Cancer Relief, Gibraltar, Leslie Linares for his commitment to Gibraltar’s heritage, botany, and photography, Ayelet Mamo Shay for her enterprise in creating opportunities between Gibraltar and Israel, Steven Marin for his efforts in the welfare and repatriation of Gibraltarians from Morocco during the pandemic, Jacqueline Ramagge for her unwavering commitment to Cancer Relief, Gibraltar, Julio Ribas for his inspirational management of Gibraltar’s National Football Team, Alfred Rumbo for his enduring lifetime commitment to youth, charity, and community service and Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society for raising awareness of Mental Health in the community.

