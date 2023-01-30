Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA establishes Patient Voice Group

By Chronicle Staff
30th January 2023

The GHA has announced the establishment of its Patient Voice Group which is formed of community volunteers who will work directly with the Office of the Director General to monitor the quality of the service provided to patients across the GHA.

The group will visit different areas and departments, talking to patients, carers and staff to complete a structured questionnaire.

The information will then be collated and a report will be prepared for the areas surveyed, so that the GHA can learn and make improvements where appropriate.

The Patient Voice Group are Vicky O’Neil, Head of Clinical Governance; Priscilla Mañasco; Terry Lynn Bautista; Roland Erwin Van De Vijver; Thelma Van De Vijver; Julie Gonzalez; Paula Galliano; Lydia Griffiths and Wendy Clouter.

“I am delighted to Chair and launch the Patient Voice Group, another commitment made by the GHA as part of its Reset, Restart and Recover strategy to listen to the voice of our service users and ensure that their views are inform the GHA’s transformational agenda,” said the Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

UK/Spain News

Man dies, another seriously injured in knife attacks on two churches in Algeciras

Wed 25th Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Brexit

After 12th round, optimism but no detail on treaty talks

Sat 28th Jan, 2023

Features

Angela Traverso wins Mrs Universe Classic

Sat 28th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Tinnitus awareness clinic

30th January 2023

Local News
Unite members at Morrisons vote to strike over pay

28th January 2023

Local News
Power cut sparks political row over LNG plant

28th January 2023

Local News
Chinese New Year celebrations at St Joseph’s Lower Primary

27th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023