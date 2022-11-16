Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Local News

GHA feels the pressure as global supply of healthcare workers ‘dries up’

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
16th November 2022

The world’s supply of healthcare professionals is “drying up” and Gibraltar is feeling the effect of that, the GHA's Director General warned this week, as he underscored the need to secure a workforce for the future. Professor Patrick Geoghegan told a public session after the GHA’s latest Board meeting that some vacancies in Gibraltar attracted...

