GHA hosts Evelina London Children’s Hospital neurodevelopmental team

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) recently hosted a specialist team from Evelina London Children’s Hospital as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering a high-quality, integrated neurodevelopmental service for children and young people.

The visit coincided with World Autism Awareness Day and focused on supporting local clinicians, therapists, educators and mental health professionals in their work with children with autism, ADHD and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

Over the course of three days, the Evelina team worked alongside professionals from the Department of Education, Care Agency and Supported Needs and Disability Office to review real-life cases. The sessions supported case-based learning and strengthened the GHA’s multi-agency approach to neurodevelopmental care.

The visit highlighted the shared objective of delivering care through a single, coordinated pathway. The GHA continues to develop a service model focused on early intervention, personalised care and seamless access to services, guided by its principle: One Team, One Pathway.

The Evelina team praised Gibraltar’s progress, noting the expertise and passion demonstrated by GHA staff. They also commended the standard of Gibraltar’s educational and clinical settings and the inclusive infrastructure supporting children with additional needs.

This work is led locally by Dr Lorena Soler Casale, Consultant Neonatologist and Neurodevelopmental Pathways Professional Lead, who is driving cross-sector collaboration and clinical excellence.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, visited the team during their stay and said: “I was delighted to pop in to see the team from Evelina Hospital in London who are currently working with our team at the GHA to support the neurodevelopmental pathway.”

“This follows the publication of our very own ASD and ADHD pathways. The energy in the room was palpable, and it is clear that we are building an integrated service designed around the needs of the child, for the benefit of the child.”