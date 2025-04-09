Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA hosts Evelina London Children’s Hospital neurodevelopmental team

By Chronicle Staff
9th April 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) recently hosted a specialist team from Evelina London Children’s Hospital as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering a high-quality, integrated neurodevelopmental service for children and young people.

The visit coincided with World Autism Awareness Day and focused on supporting local clinicians, therapists, educators and mental health professionals in their work with children with autism, ADHD and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

Over the course of three days, the Evelina team worked alongside professionals from the Department of Education, Care Agency and Supported Needs and Disability Office to review real-life cases. The sessions supported case-based learning and strengthened the GHA’s multi-agency approach to neurodevelopmental care.

The visit highlighted the shared objective of delivering care through a single, coordinated pathway. The GHA continues to develop a service model focused on early intervention, personalised care and seamless access to services, guided by its principle: One Team, One Pathway.

The Evelina team praised Gibraltar’s progress, noting the expertise and passion demonstrated by GHA staff. They also commended the standard of Gibraltar’s educational and clinical settings and the inclusive infrastructure supporting children with additional needs.

This work is led locally by Dr Lorena Soler Casale, Consultant Neonatologist and Neurodevelopmental Pathways Professional Lead, who is driving cross-sector collaboration and clinical excellence.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, visited the team during their stay and said: “I was delighted to pop in to see the team from Evelina Hospital in London who are currently working with our team at the GHA to support the neurodevelopmental pathway.”

“This follows the publication of our very own ASD and ADHD pathways. The energy in the room was palpable, and it is clear that we are building an integrated service designed around the needs of the child, for the benefit of the child.”

Most Read

Blackout caused by cable damage during battery installation at North Mole

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Local News

Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Man dies following road traffic collision on Winston Churchill Avenue

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Features

Meteorologist Stephanie Ball marks decade as Gibraltar’s trusted weather expert

Sun 6th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Feetham promotes Gibraltar at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit

9th April 2025

Local News
GHA urges members of the public to update mobile numbers

9th April 2025

Local News
European Trauma Course to be delivered in Gibraltar

9th April 2025

Local News
Severe weather warning issued for heavy seas

9th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025