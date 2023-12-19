Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA introduces mandatory mask requirement as flu, COVID and RSV cases increase

Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2023

The Gibraltar Health Authority has introduced mask wearing in all areas within GHA buildings due to an increase in the number of patients seen with COVID, influenza and RSV.

The move aims to protect patients and staff.

Visitors will be given a mask at the entrance to all GHA facilities and will be asked to wear these upon entering.

“It is important not to visit any patient or resident at ERS or other GHA facilities if you have any flu like symptoms, or you have been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea,” the GHA said in a statement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the best way to fight the flu virus or any other virus is by washing your hands regularly and we ask anyone going to any GHA facility to please respect the wearing of face masks.”

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, added: “The requirement to introduce masks at GHA facilities is due to a severe increase in influenza and other respiratory conditions.”

“We will keep monitoring the number of patients seen with these and then reduce the need to wear masks in all areas as appropriate.”

“I would like to reassure the public that this situation is being dealt with and we are mostly taking a preventative stance to ensure the safety of our patients, particularly our elderly and vulnerable ones, whilst doing everything we can to make sure that our staff and resources are being protected.”

“We are constantly monitoring infections in Gibraltar and we will de-escalate as soon as it is safe and prudent to do so.”

“The GHA appreciates your patience and cooperation on this matter.”

Most Read

Local News

City Hall marks inaugural weddings with love stories spanning continents

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Local News

‘Potential source’ of Legionnaire’s disease ‘identified and isolated’

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

'Exquisite’ book on Gibraltar’s urban heritage launched at GEMA

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Local News

RGP officer accused of unauthorised disclosure of police data

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

19th December 2023

Local News
Red Cross spreads festive cheer with Christmas deliveries

19th December 2023

Local News
RGP recruits get a taste of Captor Spray

19th December 2023

Local News
'Exquisite’ book on Gibraltar’s urban heritage launched at GEMA

18th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023