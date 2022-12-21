Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA introduces mask wearing to curb spread of winter infections

A security officer hands out masks at the entrance of St Bernard’s Hospital.

By Gabriella Peralta
21st December 2022

The Gibraltar Health Authority has reintroduced its mask wearing policy in a bid to curb the spread of winter viruses after an increase in cases locally.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, told the Chronicle this was due to an increase of viruses including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), seasonal influenza, Covid-19 and Group A Streptococcus (GAS), which has caused a layering effect.

She said mask wearing has been reintroduced to avoid a spread just ahead of Christmas and urged the public to be responsible by not visiting their loved ones if they have any symptoms.

The mask wearing policy was introduced with immediate effect on Tuesday afternoon with a security guard handing out masks to visitors at St Bernard’s Hospital.

"Before the pandemic every year we always had seasonal flu and RSV, and we wouldn't have initiated mask wearing before the pandemic," Dr Carter said.

"What's unusual at the moment is we've had two years of reduced mixing and two of potentially reduced immunity. That's then resulted in us getting a layering effect."

"Normally there's a bit of breathing space between having a wave of RSV, then we have a wave of flu, and then Group A Strep is normally slightly after that."

"We're seeing that layering effect of all of these winter viruses are coming at the same time as well as us having a surge in Covid cases."

"So each wave on its own wouldn't have necessarily triggered this, it's a combination of all of it happening before Christmas."

Dr Carter added the precaution looks towards curbing the spread just before Christmas in a bid to free up beds.
This will ensure bed capacity during the festive break.

The increase in cases, Dr Carter said, is likely due in part to the inclement weather, which has seen people more likely to gather indoors.

This increase, however, not was unexpected and the measures are precautionary to protect patients and staff.

She added this decision has seen the rating for mask wearing turn up to 'red' from the previous amber rating.

"We are confident once we get through this wave we'll be able to step it back down again to the amber, and hopefully during 2023 we will be able to step it back further into that green level of measures," Dr Carter said.

The measures include the Primary Care Centre and anyone attending should wear a mask upon entry.

Dr Carter recognised this is a time where people visit loved ones and advised the public should not visit the GHA or ERS until 48 hours after any symptoms have ended.

For those planning to take out their relatives in ERS or GHA to have Christmas lunch, Dr Carter advised families should think about ventilation and mask wearing.

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said this is a temporary measure and will be kept under review.

“When presentations of winter infections reduce, the requirements will be rolled back again,” he said.

“The GHA appreciates the support of our staff, our patients and our visitors in working with us to keep our patients protected and safe.”

Flu vaccines are also recommended for those over 50, pregnant, immunocompromised, or with a long-term health condition.

The GHA’s flu vaccine clinic at the Primary Care Centre is open for walk-ins from 1pm to 8pm on weekdays and from 8am to 2pm on weekends.

Appointments can also be pre-booked by calling 200 52441.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

A lesson in life and death

Mon 19th Dec, 2022

Local News

After FATF decision, European Commission adds Gibraltar to ‘high-risk’ list

Tue 20th Dec, 2022

Local News

Govt issues update on affordable housing projects

Mon 19th Dec, 2022

Local News

Schengen border checks cause delay for British passengers diverted to Malaga

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

Local News

TGS workshop staff fund Sierra Leone well

Tue 20th Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GFRS reminds people of fire safety precautions over Christmas

21st December 2022

Local News
Kitchen Studios back at GEMA for final show in 2022

21st December 2022

Local News
After FATF decision, European Commission adds Gibraltar to ‘high-risk’ list

20th December 2022

Local News
Former patient’s efforts bring TVs to hospital wards

20th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022