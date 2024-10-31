Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Oct, 2024

GHA issues reminder on travel documents for sponsored patients

By Chronicle Staff
31st October 2024

The Gibraltar Health Authority has urged sponsored patients to ensure passports and ID cards are valid to avoid delays in accessing essential treatment abroad.

In a statement the Gibraltar Health Authority’s Sponsored Patients Department is reminding the public of the importance of ensuring that travel documents are up to date.

Following on from a previous advisory it reiterates that it is essential to have a passport with at least six months’ validity, as well as a valid ID card when travelling to Spain.

Having these documents in order will ensure that referrals for necessary treatment abroad proceed smoothly and without unnecessary delays, the GHA said in a statement.

Failure to provide valid travel documents could result in delays to tertiary care, which could impact the timely access to essential treatment.

“It is important that travel documents are up to date. If you are a sponsored patient travelling for treatment, the last thing you want is to be held up due to an invalid passport or ID,” said GHA Director General, Kevin McGee.

“We urge everyone to check their documents well in advance and to renew them if necessary.”

For more information or assistance, contact the Sponsored Patients Department email: sponsoredpatients@gha.gi or Tel: 20076423.

