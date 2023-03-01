Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA issues reminder on travel insurance

By Chronicle Staff
1st March 2023

The GHA reminded patients of the importance of arranging travel insurance when travelling in the European Union.

It comes after the authority received a number of enquiries from patients regarding health insurance cover when travelling outside Gibraltar.

On December 31, 2020, as a result of the UK and Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union, reciprocal healthcare arrangements with the EU came to an end.

On June 30, 2022, bridging measures specific to Spain were discontinued, with the effect that Gibraltar residents insured under Gibraltar’s Group Practice Medical Scheme are no longer able to access free emergency healthcare in Spain during a temporary stay in Spain, as in the rest of the EU.

As previously advised by the Government of Gibraltar, residents of Gibraltar should ensure that they have appropriate travel insurance with medical cover each time they go to Spain, irrespective of the duration of the stay and therefore irrespective of whether time spent is only for some hours, for example a shopping trip or going to Spain for a meal.

The same applies when travelling elsewhere in the EU.

“The consequence of not having this insurance would mean that persons would themselves need to pay for any access to Spanish or EU healthcare – even if that access to healthcare is required in the event of an emergency or accident,” the GHA said.

“Where medical attention is required the costs incurred may be considerable so you should ensure you have adequate insurance cover or alternatively the means to pay.”

“Neither the GHA nor the Gibraltar Government can make itself responsible for any claims arising from a failure to insure against these risks.”

For further information, please see: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/press-releases/end-ofreciprocal-healthcare-arrangements-with-spain-4522022-8050

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man jailed two years for false imprisonment

Tue 28th Feb, 2023

Brexit

After Northern Ireland, Sunak urged to ‘turn his mind’ to Gibraltar

Mon 27th Feb, 2023

Local News

GSD would not agree to Savings Bank investment in new stadium

Tue 28th Feb, 2023

Local News

Project to beautify and landscape Europort Avenue, Europort Road and Euro City Passage

Mon 27th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Louis Triay, KC, world’s longest-serving lawyer, dies at 94

1st March 2023

Local News
GSD would not agree to Savings Bank investment in new stadium

28th February 2023

Local News
Man jailed two years for false imprisonment

28th February 2023

Local News
TNP Youth Leader completes internship in Galicia

27th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023