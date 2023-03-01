GHA issues reminder on travel insurance

The GHA reminded patients of the importance of arranging travel insurance when travelling in the European Union.

It comes after the authority received a number of enquiries from patients regarding health insurance cover when travelling outside Gibraltar.

On December 31, 2020, as a result of the UK and Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union, reciprocal healthcare arrangements with the EU came to an end.

On June 30, 2022, bridging measures specific to Spain were discontinued, with the effect that Gibraltar residents insured under Gibraltar’s Group Practice Medical Scheme are no longer able to access free emergency healthcare in Spain during a temporary stay in Spain, as in the rest of the EU.

As previously advised by the Government of Gibraltar, residents of Gibraltar should ensure that they have appropriate travel insurance with medical cover each time they go to Spain, irrespective of the duration of the stay and therefore irrespective of whether time spent is only for some hours, for example a shopping trip or going to Spain for a meal.

The same applies when travelling elsewhere in the EU.

“The consequence of not having this insurance would mean that persons would themselves need to pay for any access to Spanish or EU healthcare – even if that access to healthcare is required in the event of an emergency or accident,” the GHA said.

“Where medical attention is required the costs incurred may be considerable so you should ensure you have adequate insurance cover or alternatively the means to pay.”

“Neither the GHA nor the Gibraltar Government can make itself responsible for any claims arising from a failure to insure against these risks.”

For further information, please see: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/press-releases/end-ofreciprocal-healthcare-arrangements-with-spain-4522022-8050