Wed 16th Oct, 2024

GHA launches flu vaccine campaign starting next week

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2024

The Gibraltar Health Authority will be commencing its annual flu vaccine campaign for 2024 as from next Monday, October 21.

The vaccine will be available to people aged over 50 years old, anyone with a long-term health condition or anyone who has significant contact or caring responsibilities for someone with a long-term health condition, pregnant women, health and care workers, and anyone living long term in a residential care setting such as ERS.

The children’s intranasal seasonal flu program will continue to be administered through schools and anyone eligible over 12 years old can also attend the PCC walk in sessions.

The GHA will be sending out another press release as soon as the Covid-19 vaccines are available and these will be offered to the same groups.

To receive a flu vaccine, an appointment can be made as from Friday October 18 by calling 200 66966 between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

The vaccine clinics will be held Monday to Friday between 1pm and 4pm.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “The flu vaccine still remains the most effective way to protect yourself and others from the influenza virus. This is why we are encouraging as many people as possible to be vaccinated, to ensure the community is safe for the upcoming flu season”.

