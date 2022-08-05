Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Aug, 2022

GHA launches ‘live feed’ for A&E waiting times

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2022

The Gibraltar Health Authority has launched an online ‘live feed’ of waiting times at
Accident & Emergency in St Bernard’s Hospital, which will be updated every 30 minutes.

The GHA said this web page was designed to inform members of the public of the current
longest time that they can expect to wait before being treated at A&E, if their case is “not
urgent or life-threatening”.

It added that everyone presenting at A&E will continue to be triaged as normal.

“The ‘live feed’ is updated every 30 minutes and provides patients with the opportunity to
make an informed decision about whether or not to present at A&E,” the GHA said.

“It is important to note that whilst there may be few patients in the waiting room, wait
times will be impacted by urgent and life-threatening cases receiving emergency
treatment.”

“Patients who do not require emergency treatment are strongly encouraged to consider
seeking treatment or advice by calling 111, from your local pharmacy or via the Primary
Care Centre, which may be more appropriate.”

Further advice on alternate care and treatment pathways is provided on the same web
page, the statement added.

“I’m very pleased to launch this online feed, which allows patients to make an informed
choice about whether or not it is more appropriate to attend A&E or seek treatment or
advice elsewhere,” GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said.

“It is an excellent use of technology, supporting the GHA’s Reset, Restart, Recover strategy
to make efficient use of resources for the benefit of all our patients.”

Minister for Health, Albert Isola, said this will help to “empower patients” to make an
informed decision about how to seek access and care, and to “only attend A&E in true
accident and emergency situations”.

The A&E live feed is now online at: www.gha.gi/ae-live-data/

