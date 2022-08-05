GHA launches ‘live feed’ for A&E waiting times

The Gibraltar Health Authority has launched an online ‘live feed’ of waiting times at

Accident & Emergency in St Bernard’s Hospital, which will be updated every 30 minutes.

The GHA said this web page was designed to inform members of the public of the current

longest time that they can expect to wait before being treated at A&E, if their case is “not

urgent or life-threatening”.

It added that everyone presenting at A&E will continue to be triaged as normal.

“The ‘live feed’ is updated every 30 minutes and provides patients with the opportunity to

make an informed decision about whether or not to present at A&E,” the GHA said.

“It is important to note that whilst there may be few patients in the waiting room, wait

times will be impacted by urgent and life-threatening cases receiving emergency

treatment.”

“Patients who do not require emergency treatment are strongly encouraged to consider

seeking treatment or advice by calling 111, from your local pharmacy or via the Primary

Care Centre, which may be more appropriate.”

Further advice on alternate care and treatment pathways is provided on the same web

page, the statement added.

“I’m very pleased to launch this online feed, which allows patients to make an informed

choice about whether or not it is more appropriate to attend A&E or seek treatment or

advice elsewhere,” GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said.

“It is an excellent use of technology, supporting the GHA’s Reset, Restart, Recover strategy

to make efficient use of resources for the benefit of all our patients.”

Minister for Health, Albert Isola, said this will help to “empower patients” to make an

informed decision about how to seek access and care, and to “only attend A&E in true

accident and emergency situations”.

The A&E live feed is now online at: www.gha.gi/ae-live-data/